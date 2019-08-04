|
TWADDELL, JAMES FREEMAN
On the night of July 17, 2019, Jim Twaddell died at home. He was 80 years old. Born in Wisconsin, his family soon moved to Rhode Island where his father, a young professor, established the Department of Linguistics at Brown University. Jim grew up in the fabled cluster of houses on Oriole Avenue.
In 1961 Jim became a Foreign Service officer and was assigned to the GATT Kennedy Round trade negotiations in Switzerland. Having learned to ski as a boy, he was able to enjoy the snow-capped mountains of Europe during the weekends of his six-year assignment.
On returning to Washington, he joined the office of Senator Claiborne Pell who was Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The Senator became a friend and mentor.
By 1969, Jim moved back to RI with a family in tow. He joined Kidder Peabody and ran an unsuccessful bid for a State Senate seat.
By 1972, he was Chairman of Barclay Investments, a Regional Brokerage Firm. Soon after, he became Chairman of NIBA, an Investment Bankers' Association.
In a scan of his life story, a chapter must include his love of Salmon Fishing in the Canadian Rivers of Quebec. He was an enthusiastic, outdoor, non-competitive, sportsman.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marlene Amanda Marx Twaddell, his children, Katherine Twaddell, Allison Mathews, Justin Twaddell, and seven grandchildren: Grace Mathews, Lucy Mathews, Leo Mathews, Georgina Sasson, Harriett Sasson, James Sasson, and Thomas Twaddell.
His two brothers, Steve, the elder, and Bill, the younger, also survive him.
Jim Twaddell lived and died a happy man. A memorial service will take place at the First Unitarian Church of Providence, Saturday August 24 at 10 a.m.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 4, 2019