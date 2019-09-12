|
|
CHEVALIER, JAMES G.
76, of Holmes Rd., passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Lillian E. (Desmarias) Chevalier.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Leo P. and Cecelia (Costa) Chevalier.
James will be remembered for his sense of humor, passion for cars and mechanics, and his devotion to his family. He owned and operated Chevalier's Towing and automotive for over 40 years in the Coventry/ West Greenwich area. He was a lifetime member of the RI State Police lodge no 25, Coventry/West Greenwich Elks Lodge no 2285,and Club Jogues in Coventry. In his retirement, he volunteered for the West Bay St. Vincent de Paul soup kitchen and Pawtuxet Valley food assistance pantry, and was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Holy Name Society.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Renee Ford and her husband Gerry of Brewer, ME, Nicole Costa and her husband Wayne of Naples, FL and Jeffrey Chevalier of Coventry and three grandchildren, Cecelia and Laura Ford and Jordyn Chevalier. He was a brother of the late John Chevalier.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Vincent de Paul Church, Coventry. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visiting hours, Friday 4-7 pm in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., Coventry, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations in James' name to the St. Vincent de Paul Church Society of Coventry, 6 St. Vincent de Paul St., Coventry, RI 02816 would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 12, 2019