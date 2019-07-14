|
HIGGINS, JAMES H. "JIGGER" HIGGINS
81, of Warwick passed away Saturday at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center with his loving daughter, Nadine by his side.
Born and raised in Providence, he was the son of the late James and Marion (McCarthy) Higgins. He was a veteran of the RI National Guard.
Jigger had always wanted to be a police officer and was proud to join the ranks of the Providence Police Department in 1960.
Jigger retired after a distinguished 28-year career as Detective Lieutenant, assigned as the night commander of the detective bureau.
He was the recipient of 25 commendations for excellent police work during his career, including the Rhea Archambault Award in 1976, which is the department's highest award for valor. He was also named 'Policeman of the Year' in 1978. A highly respected and well liked individual, Jigger assumed the position of Public Safety in Pawtucket after retiring from Providence in 1988.
He graduated from Roger Williams College in 1982, was a member of the Providence FOP Lodge #3, the Commissioned Police Officer's Association, The Providence ELKS, The Tuscan Club and served on the Board of Governors of the Providence YMCA.
The only thing Jigger enjoyed more than his years in law enforcement was the time he spent with his family, especially his grandson.
He was the cherished grandfather of Ashton Allcock, whom he shared his love of life with until he entered the final stage of Alzheimer's disease. Jigger also leaves his loving daughter, Nadine, and her husband, Steve Allcock, with whom he made his home. He was predeceased by his infant son, David and is survived by his daughter, Dailyn.
Funeral services and burial were private. Donations in his memory to the www.alz.org/ri will be appreciated. Condolences please visit www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 14, 2019