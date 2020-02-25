|
|
ZENONE, JAMES H.
72, of Wrentham passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Husband of Theresa (DiCostanzo) Zenone, father of James R. Zenone of Jacksonville, FL and Tonia Zenone of Cranston, RI. Visiting Hours on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM and continue on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 AM. A chapel service will be held at 11 AM in the Highland Memorial Park, Johnston, RI. Military Honors will follow. ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 25, 2020