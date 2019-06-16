|
Moran, James Henry
James H Moran, 79, of Warwick and formerly of Burrillville, passed away June 13, 2019, at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by loved ones. He was the beloved husband of Teresa Moran and the former husband of the late Jacqueline Darcy Moran.
Born in Providence, he was the eldest son of the late Joseph and Catherine (O'Neil) Moran.
Jim was a graduate of St. Raphael Academy and a 1961 graduate Providence College where he was a member of the ROTC. Following his service with the United States Army, Jim began his professional life in social services. This was the catalyst for his long career in human resources. He was first employed at Amperex and later at both American Optical and Data General, in both Massachusetts and Hong Kong. In semi-retirement, he was employed in risk management at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
During his 36 years in Burrillville, Jim served on a variety of committees including the Personnel Board for the Town of Burrillville, where he held the position of Chairman. He also served on the Jesse M. Smith Building Committee and the Burrillville High School Renovation Committee.
Jim was an avid fisherman and a great storyteller. He loved sports, in particular the game of hockey, where he volunteered as a coach and served as a goal judge in the Town of Burrillville. He enjoyed the theatre and spent many years active with the Pawtucket Community Players theatre group. In retirement he enjoyed cooking, gardening and travel with his wife Terri. As a member of the Warwick Country Club, he enjoyed many rounds of golf with his friends. Jim was also a proud member of the ROMEO's (Retired Old Men Eating Out) and thoroughly enjoyed their weekly breakfast get-togethers. He was currently serving on the advisory board of Northway Technologies.
Besides his wife, Jim leaves two daughters, Darcy J Bouchard (Donald) of Pascoag, Rhode Island ,and Nicole J Larkin (Garrett) of Medfield, MA and two sons, Shaun J Moran (Hiromi) of Ashland Oregon and Seth J.E Moran (Eriko) of Tokyo, Japan. He also leaves three step-daughters Melissa Murray (Kristin) of Somerville, Ma, Allie Larson (Daniel) of Atlanta, GA and Becky Murray of Atlanta, GA. Jim is survived by his much loved brother Joseph, many nieces and nephews and 10 grandchildren; Zack and Cole Bouchard, Kaelyn and Kendall Larkin, Jacqueline, Sachi and Joshua Moran, Keira Moran, Annabel Arcangeli-Murray and Ansley Larson.
Special and enormous thanks to the medical team and the entire staff of Rhode Island Hospital, 4th floor RICU. Their love and compassion not only for Jim but for his entire family will always be remembered. We are forever grateful.
Visitation on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4-7 pm, at the Russell J Boyle & Sons Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, Warwick, Rhode Island. Funeral on Wednesday at 8:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at The Immaculate Conception Church in Cranston, Rhode Island. Burial with military honors to follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston, Rhode Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his name, to The Rhode Island Veterans Home, 480 Metacom Avenue, Bristol, Rhode Island 02809.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 16, 2019