|
|
GREENHALGH, SR., JAMES I.
69, of Johnston, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. For 47 years, he was the beloved husband of Lucia (Charpentier) Greenhalgh. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Harold and Evelyn (Karp) Greenhalgh.
Jim is survived by his children: James I. Greenhalgh, Jr. and his fiancée Sharon, Jason Greenhalgh and his partner Nicole, and Luann Edwards and her husband Mitchell. He was father-in-law to the late Stephanie (Theriault) Greenhalgh. He was the grandfather of Angelina, James III, Jason Nicholas, Jonathan, Isabel, Jacob, and Logan; great-grandfather to baby Samuel. He will be remembered by his dear siblings: Linda Winman and her husband John, Dennis Greenhalgh and his wife Linda, and Russell Greenhalgh and his partner Donna, Julie Greenhalgh, and his aunt Florence (Ginger) Cookson. He was also brother to the late Harold (Buzz) Greenhalgh, III.
For more than 45 years, Jim worked at FM Global, most recently as a senior data networking specialist in the Information Services department. Earlier in his career, he was a special officer with the Johnston Police Department. He also served in the Rhode Island National Guard, which he joined in 1971.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin, Jim was happiest when he was surrounded by his family. Whenever anyone needed a hand, whether it was fixing something in the house, changing a spark plug, or restoring a boat, he was the first one there with his toolbox. He enjoyed vacations in Lake George, barbecues, watching documentaries, drinking coffee outside on the deck with Lucia, naps in the hammock, and playing with his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was a special man who will be truly missed.
His funeral will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 8:45am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Monday from 2-6pm.
In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Providence: https://bgcprov.org/, or the Ocular Melanoma Foundation:https://connect.clickandpledge.com/w/Form/e16a606d-93b0-40b9-b384-f3b38226c4e8?prv=245473, in his memory. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019