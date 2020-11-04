1/1
James J. Bowen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOWEN, JAMES J.
54, died unexpectedly October 31, 2020 at RI Hospital. Born in Warwick, he was the son of Louise (Youskievicz) Bowen and the late Thomas Bowen. Mr. Bowen was a Senior Systems Engineer working for Custom Computer Specialists Inc.
Besides his mother he leaves a brother Thomas F. Bowen, sisters Beverly Bowen, Mary O'Donnell (Timothy) and Rebecca Peckham (John) also 2 nieces and 2 nephews as well as many close friends.
Funeral Friday at 10:00 AM from the Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home, 1895 Broad St., at Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Peter Church, 350 Fair St., Warwick. Burial will be Private.
Visitation will be Friday morning 8:30-10:00 AM In lieu of flowers donations may be made to : www.neds.org Please visit: JWSFH.COM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral
10:00 AM
Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Peter Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home
1895 Broad St
Cranston, RI 02905
(401) 781-1188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved