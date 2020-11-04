BOWEN, JAMES J.
54, died unexpectedly October 31, 2020 at RI Hospital. Born in Warwick, he was the son of Louise (Youskievicz) Bowen and the late Thomas Bowen. Mr. Bowen was a Senior Systems Engineer working for Custom Computer Specialists Inc.
Besides his mother he leaves a brother Thomas F. Bowen, sisters Beverly Bowen, Mary O'Donnell (Timothy) and Rebecca Peckham (John) also 2 nieces and 2 nephews as well as many close friends.
Funeral Friday at 10:00 AM from the Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home, 1895 Broad St., at Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Peter Church, 350 Fair St., Warwick. Burial will be Private.
Visitation will be Friday morning 8:30-10:00 AM In lieu of flowers donations may be made to : www.neds.org
