CONNOR, JAMES J.
88, of Duxbury Court, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. He was the loving husband of Barbara N. (McLaren) Connor.
Besides his wife, he is survived by one son, James E. Connor, and his wife Jennifer, of North Kingstown; two daughters, Patricia A. Conner-Azar, and her husband Louis, of Woonsocket, and Kathleen A. Emmons of Springfield, VT; and one grandson, Joel G. Emmons. He was the brother of the late Dorothy M. Heywood.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2019