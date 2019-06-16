|
|
GOOLGASIAN, JAMES J.
78, of North Providence passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Marie (Penta) Goolgasian. They were happily married for 54 years.
He was the devoted son of Viola Goolgasian and the late Martin Goolgasian.
James was a musician and worked for the Providence School Department for over 40 years as a music teacher and head of the Providence All City Band before his retirement. He was also a charterboat captain who enjoyed fishing and taking people out to experience a day on the ocean. James loved his family and was always there to help and guide them. He was a tireless worker on numerous projects and was an inspiration to those around him throughout his life.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving son, Christopher Goolgasian and his wife Elizabeth. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Katherine and Jonathan Goolgasian; siblings, Agnes Zanfardino, Martin and Betty Ann Goolgasian; a nephew Robert Zanfardino and a niece, Jennifer Gennarelli.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday, June 18th from 9-11am followed by a funeral home service at 11am at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer institute. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 16, 2019