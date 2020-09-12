MURPHY, JAMES J.

96, of Smithfield, died on September 7, 2020. Born in Johnston, he was a son of the late James and Mabel (Hawksley) Murphy.

James was a custodian for the Smithfield School Department before retiring.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Cipriano and her husband, David, his son, James Murphy, and nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Martin Murphy and Mary Bisson.

His funeral will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 9 am from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park. Calling hours Monday 6-8 pm.



