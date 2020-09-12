1/1
James J. Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MURPHY, JAMES J.
96, of Smithfield, died on September 7, 2020. Born in Johnston, he was a son of the late James and Mabel (Hawksley) Murphy.
James was a custodian for the Smithfield School Department before retiring.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Cipriano and her husband, David, his son, James Murphy, and nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Martin Murphy and Mary Bisson.
His funeral will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 9 am from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park. Calling hours Monday 6-8 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral
09:00 AM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved