James J. Nunes
Nunes, James J.
James J. Nunes, 92, of Beverly Drive in Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Celeste (Lemos) Nunes. They had been married for 67 wonderful years. Born in Central Falls, he was a son of the late Manuel and Rufina (Freitas) Nunes. He had lived in Lincoln for over 60 years.
Mr. Nunes served in the US Army during the Korean War. As soon as he left the service he married Celeste and raised a family in Lincoln. He earned an associated degree at Rhode Island School of Design where he learned tool making. Jim loyally worked at Standard Nut & Bolt until his retirement in 1990. He was a member of VFW Post North Providence.
Jim lived every day for his family and cherished every moment spent with them. He enjoyed cooking, barbecuing and backyard events. He is remembered for his love of picnics and food stops on every trip. Jim was an avid New England sports fan, enjoying the Patriots, Sox, Celtics and Bruins. He was a bigger fan of his grandchildren's sports activities, never missing a game. He became an honorary Exeter resident for his good sportsmanship and devotion.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Linda Brackenbury and her husband, Keb of Exeter and his grandsons, Reid Brackenbury and his wife Erica and Cory Brackenbury. He was the father of the late Sandra L Sousa and brother of the late Manuel Nunes.
A special thank-you to his caregivers and friends at St. Elizabeth's Greenhouses. A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10AM at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Rd., Lincoln. Burial with military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Rhode Island Ahlzheimners Institue would be appreciated. Face masks must be worn and social distancing must be observed.
For guestbook and directions, visit: www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
SEP
9
Burial
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
September 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
