James Joseph Daneker
Daneker, James Joseph
68, of Warwick, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Antonette M. (DiChiro) Daneker. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Norman L. and Marion E. (Poncelet) Daneker.
James worked as a Truck Driver for the Pepsi Company for thirty-three years until his retirement in 2013. James had many talents. He was a skilled tile setter and built his own home. He was an excellent cook and was especially known for his Clams Casino. An enthusiast of Hot Rod Automobiles, he was a proud member of the National Street Rod Association (NSRA).
He was the devoted father of the late Kristina L. Daneker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11AM on Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 596 Jefferson Blvd, Warwick. Due to COVID 19, Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. Interment will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Health and Safety Regulations will be in effect.
Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to the Rhode Island Blood Center, 405 Promenade Street Providence, RI 02908.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
