|
|
|
CARD OF THANKS James L. Angell, III January 17, 2019 The family of the late James L. Angell, III wishes to express their sincere thanks for your many kindnesses and expressions of sympathy and love. We also extend our gratitude and appreciation to the Providence Police Department and Colonel Hugh Clements, Johnston Police Department and Colonel Richard Tamburini, Rhode Island College Campus Police, Twin River Tiverton Security, Cranston Housing Authority, Brown University, The Rhode Island Panthers Women's Hockey Team, Year Up Providence, Special Olympics of Rhode Island, Gerald Aubin of the Rhode Island Lottery, Fr. James Ruggieri, Pastor of St. Patrick Church, the staff of the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, and the Jake at Ladder 133 for the support they gave us during this most difficult time. FAMILY OF THE LATE JAMES L. ANGELL, III
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More