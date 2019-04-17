Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Baronian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. "Jim" Baronian

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James L. "Jim" Baronian Obituary
BARONIAN, JAMES L. "Jim"
84, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on April 15th.
He was the precious beloved husband of Evie (Bejian) Baronian for over 62 years. The proudest loving father of Donna & Tom Imondi, Karen & Mike Durkin, James H. "Jim" Baronian and Lori & Bubba Hagood. Jim took such great joy in his 8 grandchildren; Kristy, Kori & Kelsey Imondi; Michael & Jalyn Durkin; and Jimmy, Hannah and Will Baronian.
Jim proudly served in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division during the Korean war during which time he met the love of his life, Evie.
His funeral service will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
Visiting hours Thursday, 4-7 PM. Information, condolences and more on this great man @ TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now