BARONIAN, JAMES L. "Jim"
84, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on April 15th.
He was the precious beloved husband of Evie (Bejian) Baronian for over 62 years. The proudest loving father of Donna & Tom Imondi, Karen & Mike Durkin, James H. "Jim" Baronian and Lori & Bubba Hagood. Jim took such great joy in his 8 grandchildren; Kristy, Kori & Kelsey Imondi; Michael & Jalyn Durkin; and Jimmy, Hannah and Will Baronian.
Jim proudly served in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division during the Korean war during which time he met the love of his life, Evie.
His funeral service will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
Visiting hours Thursday, 4-7 PM. Information, condolences and more on this great man @ TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 17, 2019