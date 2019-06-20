|
|
BUFORD, JAMES L.
82, of Tero Drive, Coventry, RI, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Carolyn (Rice) Buford. A church service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 9:30 am in the Faith Baptist Church, 765 Commonwealth Avenue, Warwick, RI. Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm in the Gorton-Menard Funeral Home & Crematory, 721 Washington Street, Coventry, RI. Full obit and condolences visit www.gortonmenardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 20, 2019