Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
721 Washington Street
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-7306
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
721 Washington Street
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Faith Baptist Church
765 Commonwealth Avenue
Warwick, RI
View Map
James L. Buford Obituary
BUFORD, JAMES L.
82, of Tero Drive, Coventry, RI, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Carolyn (Rice) Buford. A church service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 9:30 am in the Faith Baptist Church, 765 Commonwealth Avenue, Warwick, RI. Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm in the Gorton-Menard Funeral Home & Crematory, 721 Washington Street, Coventry, RI. Full obit and condolences visit www.gortonmenardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 20, 2019
