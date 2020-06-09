McCAULEY, James L.,
78, passed away June 4, 2020.
He was the son of the late David and Jennie (Lewers) McCauley; beloved husband of Gail (Gervais) McCauley; father of James McCauley (Ann), Steven McCauley (Kim) and Kellie Sargent (Chris); grandfather of Seamus, Aedan, Mary, Finn, Quinlann, Orrin, Casey, Kylie, Madeline, Sadie and Sean; brother of Jean Charello and the late Kathryn Costa and David McCauley.
A lifelong resident of North Providence, Jim lived his entire life in the home his parents built in 1947, with his beloved wife Gail, with whom he just celebrated 53 years of marriage. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War as a Combat Veteran from 1964-1965 and attained the rank of Corporal. He will always be remembered for his bravery and dedication to this country.
The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as those who knew him will attest to the way he washed dishes after family dinners and saluted his fellow "brothers" at Memorial Day parades.
Jim volunteered at the Geneva Fire Station, in the town of North Providence for 17 years where he served as Lieutenant.
Jim was also President of the Geneva Sportsman Club, in North Providence where he could always be found inviting friends in on a Friday night. Well known throughout the town of North Providence, he was often referred to as the unofficial Mayor of Douglas Avenue or the Governor of Notte Park.
Jim worked for 30 years at Narragansett Electric Company. He enjoyed the bulk of his career as a Lineman. A hard-working man, with a generous heart, Jim was known as a jack of all trades and could be called upon to use his handy skills to help his neighbors in need.
He could fix anything and he lovingly passed these life skills onto his children and grandchildren. Occasionally he could be heard from a distance, after he had measured three times and cut too short!
Jim had a sweet tooth and his grandchildren always knew where they could find the cookie stash.
Funeral service and burial with Military Honors will be private in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
All donations in his memory can be sent to: Hope Alzheimer's Center, 25 Brayton Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920 or http://hopealzheimerscenter.org/support-us/
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.