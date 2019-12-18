|
|
SPINK, JAMES L.
64, passed away December 12, 2019. He was the son of the late John H. and Muriel T. (Taylor) Spink.
He worked for DiGregorio Concrete and PRM.
He is survived by a sister Patricia A. Spink, his dog JJ, stepson James Fissette, Cousin Leslie Kimball, Uncles John and Ronald Taylor and many close friends.
A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday December 21st at 11:00 am at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. www.hillfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 18, 2019