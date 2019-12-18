Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
James Spink
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
James L. Spink


1955 - 2019
James L. Spink Obituary
SPINK, JAMES L.
64, passed away December 12, 2019. He was the son of the late John H. and Muriel T. (Taylor) Spink.
He worked for DiGregorio Concrete and PRM.
He is survived by a sister Patricia A. Spink, his dog JJ, stepson James Fissette, Cousin Leslie Kimball, Uncles John and Ronald Taylor and many close friends.
A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday December 21st at 11:00 am at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. www.hillfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
