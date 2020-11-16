Carroll, James M.

77, of Warwick, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Susan (Jacobson) Shapiro.

Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late William and Margaret (Smith) Carroll. Before retiring due to illness, Jim was a groundskeeper at Brown University. Prior to working at Brown, he was a bricklayer (Bricklayers Union, Local #1) and worked for the East Providence Parks Department. Most recently, he was Vice President of Marketing & Sales for Art & Soul Gifts.

Jim loved spending time with his family and friends, attending Providence College basketball games, and promoting Art & Soul Gifts. He was an avid sportsman, spending many years playing softball and golf. He also took great pride in his Irish and East Providence roots. Jim will always be remembered as a loving father, devoted husband and partner, and good friend to many.

Besides his wife he leaves five children, Christene Carr and her husband Daniel of Mattapoisett, James M. Carroll, Jr. and his wife Ann Marie of Seekonk, Tracy Corcoran and her husband Timothy of Warwick, Gregory Shapiro of Santa Clara, California and Micah Shapiro and his wife Jennifer of Little Compton. He also leaves his grandchildren, Michael, Amanda, Alexandra, James, Jared, Jordan, Joshua, Luke, Brody, Benjamin, Paige, Taylor and Lola, two sisters, Rosemarie Hill and her husband Richard of Seekonk and Margaret Brewster and her husband Albert of North Kingstown two brothers, William Carroll and his wife Roberta of Washington, DC and Charles Carroll and his wife Vickie of Virginia, his brother-in-law David Amaral and cousin Dick Smith who were like brothers to him. Jim was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Amaral.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Peter's Church, 350 Fair Street, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Miriam Hospital Cancer Clinic, c/o Miriam Hospital Foundation, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901 would be appreciated.



