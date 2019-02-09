Home

Boyle Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Boyle Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
James M. McDonough Obituary
McDonough, James M.
90, died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Hopkins Manor in North Providence
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late William J. and Winifred M. (Furman) McDonough.
James worked his entire career in the jewelry industry before his retirement in 1990.
He leaves three sons, James M. McDonough, William F. McDonough, and David P. McDonough, a sister, Kathleen McLaughlin, two grandchildren, Christine McDonough and Ian J. McDonough, and a great grandchild Erica McDonough, he was the brother of the late John, William, and Joseph McDonough, Helen Doherty, Mary Knuettel, Anna Stanley, and Theresa Judge.
James' visitation will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. A funeral service will be held at 5:00 pm. Burial will follow on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:15 am in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
