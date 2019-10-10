Home

James M. "Mitch" Mitchell III


1950 - 2019
James M. "Mitch" Mitchell III Obituary
Mitchell III, James "Mitch", M
formerly of Coventry, CHS Class of 1969, died suddenly at home on Sept. 7, son of the late James (2001) & Marguerite (2019), beloved brother of Shawn & Cheryle Mitchell of West Greenwich, Gail & Steve Slezak of Greene, Suzanne Mitchell of Warwick and Bruce Mitchell of Exeter. In his youth he was a talented musician, artist & athelete. He worked as a carpenter with Shawn for many years. He was a genorous, loving and kind soul, he will be missed. Services will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 10, 2019
Remember
