SANTIAGO, JAMES M.

50, of East Providence passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home.

Born in New Bedford, MA, he was a son of Marjorie (Jones) Santiago and the late Antonio Santiago.

Jim worked in construction for many years. He was an avid sports fan. He also loved music and was an amazing guitarist.

Besides his mother he leaves his fiancé, Cheryl Cochrane of East Providence, one step-daughter, Misty Turcotte and her husband Zachary of Cranston, one step-son, Michael Miller and his wife Bridgette of Marshfield, MA and many cousins. He was the brother of the late Antonio Santiago.

His funeral services will be private.



