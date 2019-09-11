|
SILVEIRA, JAMES MARTIN, "JIM"
47, of Warwick, formerly of Cranston, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Hilda M. and Horacio R. Silveira.
Jim had many skills. He worked for Cox Cable as an installer; an auto technician at various locations; and worked in the carpentry field applying roofing and siding materials.
He loved music and was an amazing dancer. Jim enjoyed motorcycles and had always been a bit of a speedster/daredevil. Jim will be remembered for his kind heart and willingness to help others, even those he didn't know. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Jim was the dear brother of Lewis Silveira and his wife Heather, Paula J. Hartley, and Sandra A. Lopez and her husband Jack; loving uncle of Amanda Balanos, Nicky Silveira, David Schiapo and Shannon O'Donnell; and cherished great-uncle of Olivia Rae Bolanos.
His funeral will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 11, 2019