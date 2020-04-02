|
|
MEEGAN, JAMES
age 92, of Warwick, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Berkshire Place in Providence. He was the husband of the late Lois S. (Hutchinson) Meegan.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Joseph J. and Minnie A. (Clarke) Meegan, he lived in Warwick since 1954. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict.
Mr. Meegan was employed as a painter with E.F. O'Donnell & Sons Co. in Providence for 44 years, retiring 30 years ago. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Painters & Allied Trades, Local # 195. He was a member of St. Kevin Parish in Warwick.
He is survived by three sons, James E. Meegan and his wife Jane, of Hopedale, MA, Gary E. Meegan (Ret. Deputy Chief, Warwick Fire Dept.) and his wife Cynthia, of Warwick, and Richard E. Meegan and his wife Lynn, of Hopkinton; four grandchildren, Shauna Meegan and her husband Jason Wells, Cynthia Meegan, Melissa J. Meegan, and Sarah (Meegan) Conidi and her husband Frank; and four great-grandchildren.
He was the brother of the late Mary Powers, John E. Meegan, Helen C. Jacobs, Joseph J. Meegan, Ruth Menengini, Mabel Dixon, Frances R. Meegan, and Elizabeth DiOrio; and the grandfather of the late Matthew Edward Meegan.
His funeral and burial will be private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. To leave condolences, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 2, 2020