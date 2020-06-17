Phillips, James Michael

James (Jamie) Michael Phillips, age 56, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Jamie was born in Providence, RI, to parents James Edmund Phillips and Dorothy (Scacco) Phillips. He grew up in Johnston, RI and lived in Stafford, VA.

He is survived by his wife Sheila, daughter Courtney, son Zachary, brother Steven (wife Linda) of Warwick, and sister LoriAnn of Cranston.

Visitation will be held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, Woodbridge, VA on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. A memorial service will be held at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Triangle, VA on Thursday, June 25, at 11:00am.



