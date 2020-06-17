James Michael Phillips
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillips, James Michael
James (Jamie) Michael Phillips, age 56, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Jamie was born in Providence, RI, to parents James Edmund Phillips and Dorothy (Scacco) Phillips. He grew up in Johnston, RI and lived in Stafford, VA.
He is survived by his wife Sheila, daughter Courtney, son Zachary, brother Steven (wife Linda) of Warwick, and sister LoriAnn of Cranston.
Visitation will be held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, Woodbridge, VA on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. A memorial service will be held at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Triangle, VA on Thursday, June 25, at 11:00am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
13318 Occoquan Rd
Woodbridge, VA 22191
(703) 494-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved