Allam, James N.
James N. Allam 84, of Woonsocket passed away Sunday, November 8, in the Philip Hulitar Center. He was the loving husband of Jacqueline (Duhamel) Allam.
In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his four children: John Allam of Bellingham, MA, David Allam and his wife Denise of North Fort Myers, FL, Patricia St. Germain and her husband Luc of Woonsocket and Joanne Allam of Woonsocket, four grandchildren: Elaine, Matthew, and Erika St. Germain, and Jay Allam, two brothers: Louis Allam and his wife June of Viera, FL, and Douglas Allam and his wife Jeanne of Woonsocket, and his sister in law Carole Allam of East Greenwich.
Funeral services were private and were entrusted to the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. Donations in his memory may be made to: Aging Well, Inc, (formerly known as Senior Services Inc.), 84 Social St., Woonsocket, RI 02895. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com
