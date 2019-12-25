Home

James N. Azzarone Jr.

FIRST CHRISTMAS REMEMBRANCE JAMES N. AZZARONE JR. As we prepare for Christmas, Our thoughts will be with you, You always made our Christmases, the happiest we ever knew. You were taken so suddenly, each day we miss you so. We wish we could hear your happy voice and see your beautiful smile. That would be our dearest wish this Christmas time. Put your arms around Jim Lord, Don't leave his side, for today is his 1st Christmas away from our HOME. You Are In Our Hearts Forever ROBYN, MOM AND FAMILY
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 25, 2019
