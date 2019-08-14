Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius V Church
Eaton Street
Providence, RI
James Nicholas Azzarone Esq Jr. Obituary
AZZARONE, JAMES NICHOLAS JR., ESQ.,
51, of North Kingstown, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 8, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of Robyn Pandozzi Azzarone, loving son of Sylvia DiGianfilippo Azzarone and devoted godfather to Emily Loiselle.
Jim's family was the love of his life and his number one priority. Jim loved spending time with his family, they recently returned from a Fourth of July trip in Stowe Vermont where they spent time enjoying Jim's love of the mountains. Jim was active; he enjoyed cooking, reading, running and family skiing trips in the winter and Maine in the summer.
Jim was born in Providence, the only child of the late James Azzarone Sr. and grandson to the late Sylvio and Jennie DiGianfilippo, and Frank and Rose Azzarone. He grew up in North Providence and graduated from Lasalle Academy in 1986. He earned his degree in Accounting from Providence College and later graduated from Syracuse University Law School. He was a member of The Rhode Island and Massachusetts Bar Association. After Law school, Jim continued to work with his grandfather Sylvio DiGianfilippo, co- owner of Imperial Tile and Marble Inc. Jim loved his grandfather's trade so much that he opened his own company, Natural Stone & Tile Inc. A successful company with loyal customers that he called family.
It was important to Jim to be an organ donor and his memory will live on in those that are fortunate enough to receive from him the gift of life.
Visitation will be held Saturday, 8:30-10:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Pius V Church, Eaton Street, Providence. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at .
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
