O'Brien, James
Jim O'Brien, 82, of Warwick, passed away suddenly on March 9, 2020 after a favorite snack of vanilla and coffee ice cream. He was well cared for by the team at Sunrise Plymouth Beach in Plymouth, MA for the past four months.
He was a graduate of La Salle Academy and attended Providence College and Johnson & Wales University. He was happily married to Barbara A. O'Brien for 56 years and served as loving caretaker prior to her passing in 2017. He was an avid New England sports fan.
Jim is survived by his son, Steve O'Brien, and his daughter-in-law, Wendy Potenza, of Chatham, MA. He signed off every FaceTime chat with "My love to you and Wendy."
If Tom Brady doesn't return to New England, Jim will be glad he missed it.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 15, 2020