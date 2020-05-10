|
|
O'CONNOR, JAMES
71, passed away suddenly on April 29, 2020, at his home in Strafford New Hampshire, in the company of his wife Deborah. Jim was born in Providence, lived in RI for many years, and was a hospital administrator in the New England area. Jim was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and a Shriner. He was a devoted husband, and a great friend to all who knew him. He is survived by his sister Marie and a number of nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held in the future. Contact Purdy Memorial Chapel, Lee, NH for further information.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020