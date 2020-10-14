1/1
James Orbert "Bix" Bixby
1933 - 2020
BIXBY, JAMES ORBERT "BIX"
Was born to Alphious Orbert Bixby and Margaret Flavia Breton on August 20th, 1933 in Vassar, Michigan and quietly passed away on October 9th, 2020 in East Greenwich, Rhode Island at the age of 87. Before retiring, he was a High School PE teacher and coach. Throughout his life he always brought a warm smile wherever he went, was a friend to many, a loving husband, and everybody's favorite Uncle. He will be greatly missed and loved. Jim is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Ernie Bixby; his sister Maxine Bixby; and his wife, Carol Bixby. Jim is survived by his children, Cyndie Santopietro and Lon Casler Bixby; his step-children, Gail McSweeney and Lynn McSweeney; his grandchildren, Kevin McSweeney, Jordan McSweeney, Nickolas Mendillo, and Gabriel Mendillo; his brothers; Dave Bixby, Al Bixby, and Danny Bixby; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Memories & Condolences
18 entries
October 13, 2020
Mr. Bixby, you was an amazing teacher and always there to help your students to achieve their goals. RIP My Friend
David Roy
Student
October 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Michelle St jean
Student
October 13, 2020
He was the best gym teacher ever RIP Mr. Bixby
Cheryl Britland
Student
October 13, 2020
RIP - The best gym teacher period!
Michael Yaseen
Student
October 12, 2020
Always a smile, always kind and loving! Forever in our hearts!
Beth Harrell
October 12, 2020
Rest In Peace Mr Bixby!!! I have many fond memories of my time at Tollgate, and you are in most of them. A great mentor and friend to all.
Scott McKnight
Friend
October 12, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Always in our minds and hearts. Love you dad
Cyndie Santopietro
Daughter
October 11, 2020
Mr Bixby was a good kind man. I have nothing but respect andfond memories of him at Tollgate. Rest in peace Mr Bixby...
Frank Bennet
Friend
October 11, 2020
October 11, 2020
October 11, 2020
October 11, 2020
October 11, 2020
October 11, 2020
October 11, 2020
October 11, 2020
I remember that it was always a grander celebration when Uncle Jim attended. Loving genuine smile for everyone.
Victoria (Bixby) Moore
Family
October 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all of the family and friends
And my neighborhood friends where we all grew up together
in the same neighborhood Gail McSweeney and Lynn McSweeney
It has been a very long time since I have seen him
but as soon as I saw his photo on here I knew exactly
it was James Bixby
he lived a good long life
Jim and Carol were married for 54 years And had a long marriage
To all of the family and friends my deepest sympathy

James Denice
Friend
