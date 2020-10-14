BIXBY, JAMES ORBERT "BIX"

Was born to Alphious Orbert Bixby and Margaret Flavia Breton on August 20th, 1933 in Vassar, Michigan and quietly passed away on October 9th, 2020 in East Greenwich, Rhode Island at the age of 87. Before retiring, he was a High School PE teacher and coach. Throughout his life he always brought a warm smile wherever he went, was a friend to many, a loving husband, and everybody's favorite Uncle. He will be greatly missed and loved. Jim is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Ernie Bixby; his sister Maxine Bixby; and his wife, Carol Bixby. Jim is survived by his children, Cyndie Santopietro and Lon Casler Bixby; his step-children, Gail McSweeney and Lynn McSweeney; his grandchildren, Kevin McSweeney, Jordan McSweeney, Nickolas Mendillo, and Gabriel Mendillo; his brothers; Dave Bixby, Al Bixby, and Danny Bixby; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private.



