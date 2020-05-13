|
CUNNINGHAM, JAMES P. SR.
97, formerly of Interlocken Road, East Providence, died peacefully on May 11, 2020 at Elderwood of Scallop Shell, Wakefield. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary T. (Hanrahan) Cunningham.
Born in Providence, a son of the late William and Winifred (O'Hara) Cunningham, he lived in East Providence for 71 years.
Mr. Cunningham was a Plumber for the former Cunningham & Son's Plumbing and Heating Company beginning in 1945. He was a lifelong member of Local #51 Plumbers and Pipefitters. He was licensed in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
James was a communicant and one of the original members of St. Martha's Church. He was past president of the Kendbrin Swim & Tennis Club and was a past president and charter member of the East Providence Youth Hockey Association. A sports enthusiast, he enjoyed golfing and fast pitched softball. Mr. Cunningham was a former member of both the East Providence Zoning Board as well as the Tax Review Board.
Mr. Cunningham was a United States Army Air Corps Veteran. He was a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross, the American Campaign Medal, the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the WWII Victory Medal, Four Bronze Stars and completed over 30 combat missions. He could have been sent home stateside after 25 missions but continued flying combat missions for a few more months.
James was a loving caregiver to his late wife Mary. He was a devoted husband, wonderful father and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Mary Terry McGovern and her husband James of Narragansett, James P. "Tug" Cunningham Jr. of East Providence and Colleen J. Milazzo and her husband Edward of South Kingstown; eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He was the father of the late Joanne M. Rapoza.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Thomas More Church, Rockland Street, Narragansett. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 13, 2020