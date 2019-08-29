The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Cranston, RI
1929 - 2019
James P. Hamilton Jr. Obituary
HAMILTON, JR., JAMES P.
89, of Cranston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, August 26, 2019. Jim was the beloved husband of Jane (DeLuca) Hamilton for 51 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late James and Beatrice (Donahue) Hamilton. Jim's passions were his faith and his family. He worked as a chemist with Miner Industries in Bristol, and after retirement he was an associate with H&R Block. He was a Korean War Army veteran.
Besides his wife, Jim is survived by his children James Hamilton and his wife Rebecca of Bethesda, MD; Matthew Hamilton and his wife Vivian of Foster City, CA; and Melissa Asher and her husband Donald of North Kingstown. He was adored by his six grandchildren: Theodore (TJ), Austin, Sydney, Christopher, Benjamin, and Brandon. He was the brother of Ann Donohoe of Ipswich, MA, Sheila Burke (Steve) of Alton, NH and the late Eileen Hamilton, Maureen McVicker, Margaret Gentile and John Hamilton.
His funeral will be held on Saturday at 9 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Matthew Church, Cranston. Burial with military honors will be held in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Friday 4-7 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hasbro Children's Hospital, 593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
