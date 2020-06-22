James P "Jim" Healey
Healey, James P, "Jim,"
68, of Sachem Road, died peacefully on June 20, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
His funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 3 p.m. Calling hours are Tuesday 12 noon to 3 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Calling hours
12:00 - 03:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
JUN
23
Funeral service
03:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

