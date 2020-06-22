Healey, James P, "Jim,"
68, of Sachem Road, died peacefully on June 20, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
His funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 3 p.m. Calling hours are Tuesday 12 noon to 3 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 22, 2020.