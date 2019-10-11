Home

Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 774-6600
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
280 Hawkins St.,
Providence, RI
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Francis Cemetery
202 Smithfield Rd.
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
James P. McMurrough


1934 - 2019
James P. McMurrough Obituary
McMurrough, James P.
of Andover, MA, age 85, Oct. 8, 2019, beloved husband of the late Anne (Horan) McMurrough. James is survived by his daughters, Catherine Johnson & husband Glen of North Andover, MA, Christine Grammas & husband Peter of Hamilton, MA, Patricia Greer & husband Dana of N.C. & Lizbeth Dellicker & husband Lee of S.C., his 8 grandchildren, Patrick, Kelley, Nick, Ben, Dylan, Sam, Caroline & Courtney, his siblings, Carol Levin of Portsmouth, RI, Kathy Palumbo of Fall River, MA & Frank McMurrough of Duluth, MN & several nieces & nephews. His funeral Mass will be held in St. Ann's Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence, R.I., Sat., Oct. 12th at 10 A.M. Burial in St. Francis Cemetery. Arrangements by the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., Danvers. Donations to Care Dimension, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923 or to the Herrick House, 89 Herrick St., Beverly, MA 01915. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 11, 2019
