Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, May 24, 2019
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Church
800 Pippin Orchard Rd
Cranston, RI
View Map
James P. Ricci


1951 - 2019 Obituary
James P. Ricci Obituary
RICCI, JAMES P.
67, of Cranston passed away on May 17,2019.
Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Ucci) Ricci for 31 years. Loving father of Jamie, Jessica and Jennifer Ricci, all of Cranston, Tiffany Ann Ricci (Evan) of Washington, DC, James Ricci of Centerville, and the late Robert and William Ricci. Cherished son of Etta M. Ricci, of Walpole, Ma, formerly of North Providence and the late Benjamin P. Ricci. Grandson of late Panfilo and Anna (Lepore) Ricci and James and Agnes (Allen) Ricci. Brother of Margaret DeGiulio of Smithfield, Benjamin J. Ricci (Lori Ann) of Warwick, and Lisa Marie Stearns (Dana) of Walpole, MA. Grandfather to Nicholas, Calvin, Eleanor, Gianni and Lucas. Beloved uncle, brother-in-law, colleague and friend to many, his big personality and heart will be dearly missed by all.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Rd., Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Thursday, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2019
