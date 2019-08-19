|
SULLIVAN, JAMES P.
SULLIVAN, JAMES P., 81, beloved husband for 57 years of Janet (Grady) Sullivan of Westerly, RI died peacefully at home on August 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late James and Marie Sullivan and brother of the late Robert Sullivan.
Jim graduated from LaSalle Academy ('54) and Providence College ('59). In addition to his family and friends he was passionate about his career and numerous volunteer activities. His career included positions as CFO of the Diocese of Providence, retired Washington Trust Board member and his CPA practice. He strived to be humble and kind, and celebrated in communities including St. Clare Parish, St. Michael's in Providence, Stonington Country Club and others. Jim will be sadly missed by his wife Janet, his brother John and his four children; Colleen and her husband Jack Cannon of Mystic, CT, Maureen Donaghey and her husband Sean of North Kingstown, James P. Sullivan, Jr. and his wife Caroline of Summit, NJ and Sean Sullivan and his wife Sheila of Fairfield, CT. He was the loving grandfather of Maggie, Timothy, Rowan, Colin, Peter, Michael, and Anna Sullivan, Mary Kate and Brendan Donaghey and Kathleen Cannon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Clare Church, 62 Crandall Avenue, Westerly. There is no cortege from the funeral home. Jim's family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St. Westerly. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the James '59 and Janet Sullivan '86P Endowed Scholarship Fund, Providence College OIA, 1 Cunningham Square, Providence, RI 02918 or St. Michael's Church, 239 Oxford Street, Providence RI 02905. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 19, 2019