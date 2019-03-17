|
Kelly, James Patrick
James Patrick Kelly of Pawtucket died on March 14, 2019.
Mr. Kelly was born in Pawtucket, the son of the late Edward J. Kelly and Anne C. (Horan) Kelly. He was the devoted friend of Frances Pelletier and his caretaker Stephen Swiader. He was the brother of the late Eileen and Edward Kelly.
Mr. Kelly was an avid hiker. He truly enjoyed his beloved White Mountains in New Hampshire.
There will be a funeral service for Mr. Kelly on Wednesday, March 20th at 12:00 pm in the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. There will be a visitation period on Wednesday morning from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm Prior to the service in the funeral home. www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2019