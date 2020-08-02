McGILL, JAMES PATRICK
of Charlestown, Rhode Island passed away of natural causes at Roger Williams Hospital in Providence, RI on July 29, 2020. He was 94. Jim (as he was known by family and friends) was predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years, Ann Catherine (Winters) McGill.
Born in Pawtucket, RI, Jim graduated from Saint Raphael's Academy High School and was a Corpsman in the US Army during WWII. He worked for the New England Telephone Company for over 35 years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Jim loved his family, his church, golf and his bountiful backyard gardens. He was a lifelong Red Sox fan and was most enthusiastic about his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, taking pride in their accomplishments.
He is survived by his children, Ann M. Rodriguez (Hector) of Lakewood Ranch, FL, Steven M. McGill (Maura), of South Kingstown, RI, Colleen P. Dean (Kelley) of Deering, NH, and Catherine Lathrop (John) of Westerly, RI; twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and his sisters, Patricia Gagnon of Westerly, RI and Sister Madeline Marie McGill OP of Blauvelt, NY. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews across the United States and Ireland.
He was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy (McGill) McKinnon of Adamsville, RI, and his two brothers, Francis McGill of Chesapeake, VA and Thomas McGill of Pawtucket, RI.
Due to COVID-19 a private Mass of Christian Burial is being planned by the family. In Jim's memory donations can be made to St. James Chapel, make checks payable to St. Mary Church, PO Box 475, Carolina, RI 02812, or perform an act of kindness in his name. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com
