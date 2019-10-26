|
BOTELHO, JAMES R., "JIM"
69 of North Providence passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted and loving family on Thursday, October 24, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Catherine (Cannao) Botelho. They were happily married for 47 years.
He was born in Providence and the beloved son of the late James Botelho and the late Rose Botelho (Corio).
Jim was a master plumber and pipefitter and the former owner of
Botelho Plumbing and Heating. He was a member of the Pipefitters Local 51 for many years before his retirement. He then owned and operated his family business, Flowers by Patricia. In 1968-1972, he served in the Navy during Vietnam on the USS Maury (AGS-16).
Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children, James Botelho and his wife Erin and Christine Botelho-Hardman and her husband Thomas. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Angelina Cannao and his sister Rosemary Gross and her husband Roger.
His funeral will be held Monday, October 28th at 8am from the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9am at St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial with military honors will follow at RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visitation Sunday 4-8pm. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 26, 2019