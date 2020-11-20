CANTARA, JAMES R.
James R. Cantara, 80, of DeBary FL, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Advent Health Fish Memorial Hospital, Orange City, FL. Born on August 3, 1940 in West Warwick, RI, he was the husband of Pauline (Minchillo) Cantara and the son of the late Albert W. and Victoria (Pojda) Cantara.
James was the owner and operator of James R. Cantara Inc. Construction, which was a successful business for many years. James retired in 1995. He remained involved with others in business even after his retirement. He was a member of the RI Builders Association, a member of Winnepaug Golf Club and spent many of his days at different golf country club's in Florida.
Besides his wife Pauline Cantara, James is survived by four children; Cheryl Damewood and her husband George of FL, Stephen Fandetti and his wife Addie of RI, Frank Fandetti of FL, and Kim Fandetti of TX, and a sister; Kathleen Cropper and her husband Brice. James was predeceased by a son; Thomas Fandetti and a sister; Joyce Szczsponik.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Saint's John & Paul Church, 341 South Main Street, Coventry, RI, at 11:00 am. A calling hour will be held prior from 9:30 to 10:30 am in the Gorton-Menard Funeral Home, 721 Washington Street, Coventry, RI. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to Hospice Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 or Alzheimer's Association
of RI, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.
