GALLIGAN, JAMES R. "JIM"
75, of North Providence and Deerfield Beach, Florida, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. Beloved husband to Susan (Rainone) Galligan of North Providence. Devoted father to Kevin Galligan and his wife Jennifer of North Providence and Kristie Galligan of Clinton, MA. Also cherished grandfather, uncle, and brother-in-law. Funeral services and burial at St. Ann's Cemetery were held privately. For complete obituary and online guest book, visit marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020