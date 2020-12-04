HATHAWAY, SR., JAMES R.
74, of Cranston, devoted husband, loving father and proud grandfather, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on November 25, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Eileen (Romano) Hathaway for 53 wonderful years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Julia Ann and George Clinton Hathaway.
He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the time of the Vietnam War. He worked as a tool maker for Englehard Industries for twenty-five years before becoming the owner of the Kozy Kitchen restaurant in Barrington for many years before retiring.
He cherished spending time with his family, enjoyed making memories camping, vacations, holidays and birthdays. Over the years, nothing gave Jim more pleasure then watching his children and grandchildren play sports and attend their events.
He was a loving and supportive father to his two children, James R. Hathaway, Jr. of Cranston and Gina Floyd and her husband James of North Attleboro, MA. He is survived by four grandchildren who he cherished dearly, Gianna and Giuliana Hathaway, Christopher and David Floyd.
He leaves five brothers, George, Jr., Thomas, Edward, Alan and Mark Hathaway; four sisters, Linda Smith, Barbara Yelland, Dianne Massoyan and Colleen Wilmot. He was the brother of the late Stephen R. Hathaway, Sr.
Your life was work and love, your love for family true, you loved hardest for all of us and we will never stop loving and missing you.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, his services will be held at a later date. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.