YOUNG, JAMES RALPH
died peacefully in his home with his family by his side in Lincoln, RI on March 2, 2019 after a short battle with brain cancer. James was born on March 8, 1948 in Lackawanna, NY to Ralph and Georgia Marie Young. James was raised in Blasdell, NY with his siblings, Susan Ballard (nee Young) and Thomas Young. James served in the Navy from 1968-72. During this time, he was stationed in Munford, TN, Norfolk, VA, Patuxent River Naval Air Station and the Azores Islands.
After being discharged from the Navy, James enrolled in the University of Maryland and graduated in 1974 with a B.S. in Business Management. James had a love for the water and enjoyed spending free time on his catamaran and monohaul sailboats while working for IBM in Baltimore, MD. After accepting a position with Basic4, James moved to Berwyn, PA where he met his former wife, Colleen Daley (nee Blair) and they raised their four children: Lauren Benner, Ryan Young, Melissa Radomicki and Kylie Kusturiss. They moved to Malvern, PA in 1998. James started his own company in 1991 with eventually owning and operating Young International Group with offices in Pennsylvania and London, England.
James married his wife, Tanya Young, on July 24, 2006 and they raised their son, Nikita Young, in Malvern, PA until moving to Rhode Island in 2009 where they fell in love with New England and coast, especially Newport. James and Tanya own and operate Life Science Resource Partners out of Boston, MA.
James will always be remembered for his love for family, zest for life, contagious laugh, and passion for travel. He will be deeply missed every day by his family and friends.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Georgia Marie and Ralph Young. James is succeeded by his wife, Tanya, his five children: Lauren (Brett) Benner, Ryan Young, Melissa (Raymond) Radomicki, Kylie (Nick) Kusturiss and Nikita Young, his three grandchildren: Nicholas and Elisabeth Benner and Emma Young and his sister, Susan (Thomas) Ballard and brother Thomas (Debbie) Young, along with his nieces and nephew.
The family welcomes visitors to the Pontarelli-Marino Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, RI from 1:30-2:30 pm on Wednesday, March 6th with a service to follow at 3:30 pm in Central Congregational Church, 296 Angell Street, Providence.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to VNA of Care New England (foundation.vnacarenewengland.org) as they supported James and his family during his illness.pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2019