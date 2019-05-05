|
|
FERREIRA, JAMES S.
46, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Born in Providence, he was a son of Maria (Santos) Ferreira and the late Jorge Ferreira.
James was a member of the Local 94, Carpenter's Union before becoming self-employed. He was a talented carpenter who loved his trade. He had a passion for motorcycles. His biggest joy in life was spending time with his family.
He leaves his longtime companion Tammy Conn, two daughters, Brittany and Victoria Ferreira both of East Providence, one grandson, three sisters, Marie Moniz and her husband Carlos of East Providence, Nancy Zullo and her husband James of Johnston, Sherry FerreiraCadden and her husband Bruce of Cranston, three brothers, Joseph Ferreira of Seekonk, Manny Ferreira of East Providence and Richard Ferreira of Johnston, seven nieces, eight nephews and one great niece. He was the brother of the late Mario Ferreira.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Francis Xavier Church, North Carpenter Street, East Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Monday 5-8.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2019