Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
North Carpenter Street
East Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ferreira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James S. Ferreira

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James S. Ferreira Obituary
FERREIRA, JAMES S.
46, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Born in Providence, he was a son of Maria (Santos) Ferreira and the late Jorge Ferreira.
James was a member of the Local 94, Carpenter's Union before becoming self-employed. He was a talented carpenter who loved his trade. He had a passion for motorcycles. His biggest joy in life was spending time with his family.
He leaves his longtime companion Tammy Conn, two daughters, Brittany and Victoria Ferreira both of East Providence, one grandson, three sisters, Marie Moniz and her husband Carlos of East Providence, Nancy Zullo and her husband James of Johnston, Sherry FerreiraCadden and her husband Bruce of Cranston, three brothers, Joseph Ferreira of Seekonk, Manny Ferreira of East Providence and Richard Ferreira of Johnston, seven nieces, eight nephews and one great niece. He was the brother of the late Mario Ferreira.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Francis Xavier Church, North Carpenter Street, East Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Monday 5-8.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
Download Now