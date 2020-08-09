McGOVERN, JAMES S. "JIMMY"
Age 72, of Narragansett, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mary "Terry" (Cunningham) McGovern for 52 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late James E. and Olga E. (Pavoe) McGovern.
Jimmy worked as a shellfisherman for many years before his employment with the University of Rhode Island, College of Pharmacy where he retired. He loved the ocean and enjoyed spending time at his home in Englewood, FL where he was a member of the Moose Lodge. Jimmy was an avid reader and racing fan, most especially NASCAR and IndyCar. He was well known for his dry wit and contagious laugh.
He was the loving father of Shaun J. McGovern and Amy J. DeThomas; devoted grandfather of Anthony DeThomas, Nicholas DeThomas, and Jack McGovern; caring brother of Doreen Almeida. Jimmy is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland St., Narragansett. A private burial service with military funeral honors will follow in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. A livestreaming of the Mass may be found at https://livestream.com/stm
