Pollock Sr., James S.
James Stuart Pollock, 83, of Riverhead, New York, passed away on May 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Moran) Pollock, the loving father of Mark F. (Lynn) Pollock, James S. Pollock Jr. and Kelly A. (Michael) De Lea, as well as the cherished "Papa" of eight grandchildren.
Born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on May 26, 1936, Mr. Pollock graduated from Pawtucket Vocational High School and Bryant University. He also served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.
Before retiring and moving to New York, Mr. Pollock spent 35 years working as a financial analyst at Texas Instruments in Massachusetts.
The graveside service will be held on July 22, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Mount St. Mary's Cemetery in Pawtucket.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.