1/1
James S. Pollock Sr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pollock Sr., James S.
James Stuart Pollock, 83, of Riverhead, New York, passed away on May 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Moran) Pollock, the loving father of Mark F. (Lynn) Pollock, James S. Pollock Jr. and Kelly A. (Michael) De Lea, as well as the cherished "Papa" of eight grandchildren.
Born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on May 26, 1936, Mr. Pollock graduated from Pawtucket Vocational High School and Bryant University. He also served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.
Before retiring and moving to New York, Mr. Pollock spent 35 years working as a financial analyst at Texas Instruments in Massachusetts.
The graveside service will be held on July 22, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Mount St. Mary's Cemetery in Pawtucket.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Mount St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved