SARITELLI, JAMES
73, of Danielson, CT., formally of Scituate passed away on Monday June 3, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Dolores (Esposito) Saritelli.
Born in Providence he was the son of the late Marie (DeQuattro) Saritelli.
James worked for Town Asphalt Equipment Company of Johnston for many years before retiring.
Besides his wife he was the devoted father of James J. Saritelli of Danielson, CT. and Michael Saritelli of Boston and Susan Lamora of Bristol, RI; loving grandfather of five.
He was the dear brother of Richard Saritelli of NH and Alan Saritelli, of Greene, RI
His funeral service will be held on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston, followed by Burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visiting Hours are Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Kindly omit flowers. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 5, 2019