RASSOL, JAMES T.
91, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday October 2, 2019. He was the husband of the late Helen Christine Rassol.
Jim is survived by Deborah Friedman of Walnut Creek, CA, Lynn Schrader of Mission Viejo, CA, James V. Rassol of Boynton Beach FL, Duane Rassol of Fall River MA, Jeff Rassol of Rehoboth, MA, Greg Caetano of Cypress TX, 4 grandchildren Samuel, Daniel, Lisa, Bailey and 2 great-grandchildren Daniel and Ethan.
Jim served in the USMC first reporting for duty on August 14, 1946 in New York NY. Jim served with the Marine All-Weather Fighter Squadron 542 in El Toro (Santa Ana) California and the Aircraft Engineering Squadron 41 in Cherry Point North Carolina. SSGT Jim was relieved of Active Duty on November 10, 1951 from Cherry Point NC.
With his Bachelor of Science in Retailing from Long Island University, Jim served as a Buyer of Glassware and China at Abraham & Strauss in New York. Jim became Store Manager of Apex Department Store in Warwick RI in 1965. Jim continued to serve in that role until the closing of the Store.
Jim was a member of the Rotary Club of Warwick, RI since 1977, with the classification of Department Stores and has served his club in numerous roles including President for the Rotary Year of 1988-89. Jim was honored by his club as Rotarian of the year for 1989-90 and 1999-00. Jim was District Governor for 1996-97.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Burial with Military Honors will be held in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday 4-8.
