SOUSA, JAMES T.
96, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Madeline V. (Cambra) Sousa and father of Lynn A. Greaves and her husband James and the late Laurie Sousa.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Mary Church, Church Street, West Warwick. Visiting hours will be held Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick (all COVID-19 guidelines will be observed). Complete obituary visit: www.PrataGallogly.com