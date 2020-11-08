1/1
James T. Sousa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOUSA, JAMES T.
96, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Madeline V. (Cambra) Sousa and father of Lynn A. Greaves and her husband James and the late Laurie Sousa.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Mary Church, Church Street, West Warwick. Visiting hours will be held Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick (all COVID-19 guidelines will be observed). Complete obituary visit: www.PrataGallogly.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6760
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved