J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Theresa of the Child Jesus
Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI
James "Jim" Traynor

James "Jim" Traynor Obituary
TRAYNOR, James "Jim"
85, of Seekonk, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence. He was the husband of the late Evelyn (Crawford) Traynor.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Patrick and Mary (Hannon) Traynor. He resided in Seekonk for over 25 years.
He was a United States Army, Korean War Veteran.
He was a Central Office Technician for New England Telephone for over 30 years, retiring in 1992.
He was proud of his Irish heritage. Enjoyed military history and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He leaves his two daughters, Lisa Gagne and her husband Frank of Pawtucket and Leslie Moody and her husband Paul of Barrington; his sister, Catherine Kalarian of North Providence; his brother Michael Traynor of Seekonk; his five grandchildren, Nicole Pelletier and her husband Michael, Matthew Gagne and his wife Danielle, Paul Moody III and his wife Surey, James Moody, and Thomas Moody; his three great-grandchildren, Delilah and Dalton Gagne, and Arabella Moody; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late May Marques, Betty Traynor and Patrick Traynor.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Jim's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 10 AM to 11:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon at the St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 19, 2019
